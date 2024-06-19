ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Woman accused of inserting firewood into girl's private part sent to prison

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecuting counsel, Insp Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 11, at No 6, Isewo Dotin in the Obada area.

Woman accused of inserting firewood into girl's private part sent to prison [TheSun]
Woman accused of inserting firewood into girl's private part sent to prison [TheSun]

Recommended articles

The defendant, who resides at No 6 Isewo Dotin, in the Obada-Oko area in Abeokuta, is facing a one-count charge of causing grievous harm.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for the court’s forgiveness.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.V William, ordered her remand to a correctional facility and asked the Prosecution to duplicate and send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

William adjourned the case until June 26 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Insp Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 11, at No 6, Isewo Dotin in the Obada area

He alleged that the defendant, being the victim’s guardian, inserted burning firewood into her private part over the alleged theft of beverages valued at ₦650.

He told the court that the offence contravened Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The victim's brother is satisfied with the verdict [Netbidy]

Court sentences policeman to death for opening fire on phone dealer

Winners Chapel pastor who raped minor in his church gets life imprisonment/Illustration

Winners Chapel pastor who raped minor in his church gets life imprisonment

Chinese Zoo Gives Up on Helping Obese Leopard Lose Weight

Efforts to make overweight leopard slim down proves futile

Which of these laws is most surprising to you? [World Strides]

7 surprising activities that can get you arrested in Singapore— chewing gum is one