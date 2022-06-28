Woman and 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car after accepting lift

The victims were returning from the holy site of Piran Kaliyar, a holy site for Muslims and Hindus alike, on the banks of the Ganga Canal, Roorkee, Uttarakhand province of India, when the driver offered to take them home in northern India.

According to the Daily Mail, police superintendent Pramendra Doval confirmed the incident, saying the driver in question was named only as Sonu.

The news website reported the police as saying he and his fellow rapists raped the woman and her daughter in the moving car before dumping them close to the canal.

After the rapists drove off, the woman managed to locate a nearby police station where she lodged a complaint. She and her daughter were then taken to Roorkee Civil Hospital for examination and treatment.

Doctors confirmed that the pair had indeed been sexually assaulted, but the assailants could not be found. Police say they have begun investigations into the incident, hoping to apprehend the offenders and bring them to book.

Sexual assault cases appear to be on the increase in India. Just recently, a 13-year-old girl was raped in Uttar Pradesh, and the police officer at the station where she reported the assault raped her again.

Tilakdhari Saroj, the Station House Officer who had absconded after committing the unthinkable crime, was subsequently arrested.