Woman bites off lover's ear over insufficient transport fare

She appeared before Kibera law courts on Tuesday, February 1.

The bloody incident occurred at a bar where they were taking drinks at around 2am in Kangemi, Nairobi after Karanja gave Ochero KSh 100 as transport fare back home.

The man reportedly carried his severed ear to a hospital, but doctors told him it could not be reattached through surgery.

Reports say the two love birds had argued over infidelity accusations and could not reach a compromise. Karanja had reportedly called Ochero to meet him at the bar in Kangemi to iron out issues concerning their relationship. She left the bar because they could not come to any understanding.

But Karanja called her back to continue the earlier discussion where he accused her of sleeping with other men. The couple sipped on drinks while holding their discussion.

As they could not resolve the matter, Ochero asked Karanja to hire a motorcycle to take her home, but instead, he gave her Sh100 as transport fare to her house at Kawangware.

During police interrogation, Ochero alleged that her lover started insulting her after she asked him to hire her a motorcycle for her.

She denied the charges proffered against her, claiming to be totally drunk and saying she only remembered waking up at Kangemi police station later that same day.