Woman crashes to death while pursuing cheating husband

The Sector Commander, FRSC Cross River, Maikano Hassan, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), adding it was caused by speeding.

“Though the woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, she was pronounced dead minutes later due to injury sustained from the incident,” Hassan told NAN.

The deceased was reportedly driving a Toyota Highlander on Muritala Mohammed Road when she lost control of the steering wheel and the speeding car veered off the road and plunged into a ditch along the road.

Meanwhile, in other news, a Ghanaian man has expressed worry about the unwillingness of his girlfriend to ask him for money or accept it when he gives it to her of his own volition.

According to him, anytime he gives money to his lover, she rejects it, saying: “’Let's use it for something very important.’”

He added that the only time his lover accepted a gift from him was when he bought her a phone worth GHC1500, but he had to lie to her about the price because she would deem it a waste of money.

In a letter that was shared on Anonymous Confessions of Ghanaian Women, the man said that his lover’s extraordinary attitude is making him suspect that she might be cheating on him.

“Keep me anonymous please I have been dating this for 3-4years now and I seem worried. she doesn't ask me for money and whenever you try then she is like ‘let use it for something very important.

“If I can recall; the only thing she has accepted from me is a phone which coated 1500gh of which that one sef I had to lie to her concerning the price of the phone. I'm very worried and thinking she is seeing someone else aside me that's why she is doing that thou she has introduced me to her parents,” he lamented.

He is asking for advice as to whether or not it is normal for a lady to not ask her boyfriend for money or accept it when offered to her.