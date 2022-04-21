Woman falls unconscious as husband hires 15 men to flog her for cheating

The woman was reportedly flogged publicly and forced to marry her lover, with whom she allegedly cheated.

Teliamura Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sonacharan Jamatia told news agency Press Trust of India that no such complaint had come to the police’s attention, but promised that the matter would be investigated.

"We will send a team to meet the victim to know the actual incident.

"The police has not received any written complaint yet, but there will be an inquiry into the alleged incident," Jamatia.

The unnamed woman is reported to have told newsmen that her husband led a group of fifteen men to a field while accusing her of having an extra-marital affair, and they beat her until she lost consciousness.

Her husband, too, is reported to have admitted to contracting his family members to beat her up for her alleged relationship with another man, also a resident of the same village.

"After the incident, I took her to Teliamura hospital for treatment and I spent the whole night there. The police visited my residence," the man is quoted as having told reporters.

The assault was filmed and the footage was circulated on social media in which the woman was seen surrounded by villagers after regaining consciousness.

They then forced her to exchange garlands with her alleged lover, who was also assaulted, as a symbol of marriage, amidst loud noises from bystanders.

In the same video, some people could be seen urging the woman’s husband to apply vermillion on her forehead.

In similar news, a video showed a woman being flogged mercilessly by men reported to be her in-laws.

The incident happened in Kenya and got the citizens reacting with calls for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The woman, identified as Mama Kwamboka, is heard in the viral video crying for rescue as she is whipped left, right, and center by a group of men wielding long sticks who accuse her of disrespect.

One of the woman’s attackers, an elderly man who repeatedly flogged her, claimed in the Dholuo dialect that she had insulted his elder brother.

The victim is heard calling on bystanders who appear unconcerned to come to her rescue, but they are not bothered.

"Just kill me. Arrest me with him. Help me. You are killing me. You had ordered me to leave, I'm going now," the woman cried as she suffered more flogging.

The victim is reported as saying that she had tried to rescue her son, Alfred, from being assaulted when the men turned their anger on her.