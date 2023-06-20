Woman in court for divorce 2 months after marriage, saying husband’s sperm is not thick

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports her as having told the court that she noticed after they had tied the knot that her husband had watery sperm.

Apparently, Salamat is in a haste to get pregnant but fears that her husband’s watery sperm cannot help her achieve that aim, so she thought divorce was the only solution.

Responding to his wife’s petition, Salamat’s husband admits to having a health issue but was quick to add that she has a health challenge too.

He However begged the court not to dissolve the marriage and pleaded for time to settle the misunderstanding. He said he still loves Salamat and doesn’t want to lose her.

Unfortunately for Salamat, she didn’t get what she wanted from the court; the presiding judge, AbdulQadir Umar denied her request for the time being. He advised her to have an open mind and seek medical assistance for their health challenges rather than being in a hurry to destroy the union.

Umar went further to counsel the couple that all marriages have their challenges and they must be willing to accommodate each other’s shortcomings to be able to succeed together.