He was good, treated me well but I hate marriage - Woman says after killing husband

According to her, before the tragic death of her husband, Goni Abbah, she had tried to exit the marriage but all her efforts failed.

“I never wanted the marriage. Goni was my second husband; I got separated from my first husband because I hate marriage.

“Anytime I woke up with the fact that I am married, it pieces me off. At some point, I had to run to my parent to demand an end to the marriage but they always sent me back, asking me to be patient,” the suspect told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

While in tears, Fatima recounted how she had gone to the extent of sometimes fleeing from the house to sleep outside, in a bid to have some respite from whatever was chasing her from the peaceful matrimonial home.

She lamented that she didn’t know what was wrong with her and that she couldn’t say with certainty that she killed her husband who was the Chief Imam of the area.

“At some point, two months after I gave birth to my child, I ran away and slept in an uncompleted building for about two weeks. I later returned to my husband’s house.

“Not that he doesn’t treat me well, we are also not quarrelling. We are two in the household, I am his second wife and I have been married to him since 2021. But I just hate when any man comes near me.

“I don’t really know what is wrong with me. Even now that I am speaking to you, I don’t really feel that I was the one who killed him,” she said.

The Commissioner Of Police for the Borno State, Abdu Umar told NAN that the deceased had returned from the mosque to eat food that the suspect, his second wife had laced with poison.

He was rushed to the State Specialist Hospital in critical condition where he was treated and discharged, but he died after returning home.

Fatima was arrested on October 19 after police officers foiled attempts by some angry residents to lynch her.