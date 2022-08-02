"You called wrong person to speak" – Pastor says as he tells NPP bitter truth (video)

He was speaking to the congregation about how unity is a necessity for the growth of the NPP and the country at large, saying the lack of it would have a snowball effect on the country’s development.

"What language do you have? Is it a selfish language or a language that will develop the nation of Ghana?" the man of God asked, saying: "If our focus is for ourselves, only I, me, myself, at the end of the day, we will fail and the nation will fail."

"If you have the men, without unity you don’t have the might. Listen, because if the men are there and the men are not united, they will not give you their brains. The party will suffer and the nation will suffer," he added, drawing loud applause from the congregation, with some people seen nodding in agreement with the message.

However, the facial expression and the mannerism of some of some top officials of the party seated in the front row, to the message of the pastor and the rousing reaction of the congregation compelled him to wonder if he was speaking against or for the party.

"Maybe you called the wrong person to speak today," Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Osei Kwabena Donkor is heard saying in a video that has gone viral and sparked numerous reactions among Ghanaians, most of whom say that the pastor hit the nail right on the head.

The theme of the party’s event was: "NPP@30: Our shared tradition, holding and working together for a stable and prosperous nation."

Twitter users have since been making fun of the development.