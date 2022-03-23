'You won't live past the next 7 days' - Kanayo O. Kanayo curses over death rumour (video)

He lamented how the social media rumours scared all his family members, friends, and loved ones, and they started calling to verify if he had indeed died.

Kanayo O. Kanayo went further to ask whether the people who engage in such reckless acts against others who are popular do not think about their (the victims’) families or relatives that may be negatively impacted.

"I don’t know what people gain by carrying out rumours printing out obituaries…

"I don’t know what will make somebody wake up in the morning and start tagging somebody…," the actor lamented on Instagram.

"Do people think that Nollywood actors or popular people don’t have families?

"You will not live past the next seven days; you’ve got the wrong guy.

"Whoever compiled these pictures, published it on obituary, seven days, you will exit this world."

He posted a video of himself on Instagram to assure his loved ones that he is "hale and hearty and does not have even a fever."

In other news, members of Uganda’s parliament have eulogised the Speaker following his death on Sunday while undergoing treatment in the US.

Jacob Oulanyah who died at age 56 had held the speaker’s position for about 10 months. President Yoweri Museveni announced his demise on Twitter but failed to talk about the cause of his death except to describe him as "a good cadre".

The deceased, before his passing, was an agricultural economist, lawyer and politician, Oulanyah served as the speaker of parliament from 2021 after defeating former speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

Not long after being voted speaker, Oulanyah flew to the United Kingdom, where he spent over a month amidst rumours that he had contracted COVID-19, but the government dispelled the rumours, saying he had gone to visit his children.