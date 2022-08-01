Your power is not monarchical; you won't keep it forever – Braima to Ursula

He went on to further condemn what appears to be a deliberate delay in the announcement of the long-anticipated extension, saying that it put Ghanaians through undue stress.

"You let people go through inhumane experiences for a needless deadline. Then you arrogantly tell the people who gave you the power you are enjoying, that you are "reluctantly" extending the timeline. Do you think that power is a monarchical one that you will be keeping forever?" Sulemana Braima wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday, July 31.

The minister announced at a press conference on the aforementioned date that the re-registration exercise has been extended to September 30, 2022.

"The programme will be extended to 30 September to end the anniversary of its commencement which will give us a full year. Any sim that has not been registered by end of August will be barred from receiving services," Ursula warned.

"It will also be more expensive to use unregistered sims. The full rate of punitive measures will be announce at another press briefing in September. Kindly not blame your service provider when you suffer that fate", she added.