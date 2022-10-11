You’re confusing me – Kenya’s President Ruto fumes at translator

“I don't think it is necessary to translate. Is there anyone here who does not understand English? I will repeat the speech, you can just stop. You are confusing me,” the President said, as quoted by the news website.

It is reported that Ruto had arrived in Tanzania on the evening of Sunday, October 9, for a two-day visit after he had left Uganda, where he had attended the country's 60th Independence Day celebration.

Then, on the morning of Monday, he had to switch from making his media briefing in Swahili to English after he admitted that he was having difficulties speaking in Tanzania's national language.

“I struggled with English in the morning, confusing me a little. Allow me to speak English so that everyone can understand me,” Ruto pleaded.

It was at this point that the Tanzanian translator mounted the podium quickly to help translate the address from English to the local language for the audience. But his efforts didn’t help the President.