You're not a true Christian if you don’t drink alcohol – GIHOC boss (video)

According to him, the Bible does not completely frown on the consumption of alcohol; rather, it recommends doing so in moderation.

To buttress his claim, Jumah cited the last supper of Jesus Christ, where the Bible says he asked his disciples to drink wine to remember him.

"So, no Christian can claim he or she does not drink alcohol. He did not say you should drink to booze, but drink to remember him."

Jumah added that anybody who drinks wine is a consumer of alcohol because once fruit ferments, it becomes alcohol.

"There is nothing in this world called wine which is not alcoholic. Every wine is made from fruit juice that has fermented.

"There is nothing in this world called non-alcoholic wine; when a fruit juice ferments we call it wine, so, people should stop lying to,"

Last month, Jumah came under scrutiny after he asked Ghanaians who complained about an increase in the price of alcoholic beverages to drink water.

He said this in an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The radio station made a post on its official Facebook page in which it reported the GIHOC MD as saying that his outfit has increased the prices of alcoholic beverages, and will continue to do so. He then went further to urge Ghanaians who are not prepared to pay the new prices to replace alcohol with water.

"We have increased the price of alcohol and we will continue to increase it. If you are not ready to buy then stop drinking alcohol and drink water," Jumah said, as quoted by Nhyira FM on its Facebook page.