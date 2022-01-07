In a Facebook post, he continued that "I have also read on 3News.com that houseboy has responded to what he calls "propaganda." He has also confirmed the GHc84,000 expenditure. The first thing that caught my attention was the bill addressed to Board Chair".

The outspoken journalist is therefore asking that "what business has the chairman of a board got to do with the procurement of Christmas lights? Why would the company do that?"

With reference to how Paul Adom Otchere handles certain reports on his Good Evening Ghana show, Manasseh added that "we won't respond to the childish weekly "touch screen" jokes inspired by Jospognic demons, but when it has to do with how state resources are managed, we should all be interested, shouldn't we?"

And it's only fair that we expect a touchscreen analysis of what exactly this 84,000 cedis was used for" he emphasized.

The services of the first company were named in houseboy's response, but he only said, "The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GHC 84,000." We should also be told why the company named the board chairman in the bill.

We expect touch screen analysis on what this GH84K was used for - Manasseh Azure to Paul Pulse Ghana