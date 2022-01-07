RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news

We expect touch screen analysis on what this GH84K was used for - Manasseh Azure to Paul Adom Otchere

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Manasseh Azure has called out Paul Adom Otchere' to break down how much the Airport has spent on Christmas trees.

Paul Adom Otchere and Manesseh Azure
Paul Adom Otchere and Manesseh Azure

According to the investigative journalist someone shared leaked documents "about the procurement of Christmas decorations by the Ghana Airport Company".

Recommended articles

In a Facebook post, he continued that "I have also read on 3News.com that houseboy has responded to what he calls "propaganda." He has also confirmed the GHc84,000 expenditure. The first thing that caught my attention was the bill addressed to Board Chair".

The outspoken journalist is therefore asking that "what business has the chairman of a board got to do with the procurement of Christmas lights? Why would the company do that?"

With reference to how Paul Adom Otchere handles certain reports on his Good Evening Ghana show, Manasseh added that "we won't respond to the childish weekly "touch screen" jokes inspired by Jospognic demons, but when it has to do with how state resources are managed, we should all be interested, shouldn't we?"

And it's only fair that we expect a touchscreen analysis of what exactly this 84,000 cedis was used for" he emphasized.

The services of the first company were named in houseboy's response, but he only said, "The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GHC 84,000." We should also be told why the company named the board chairman in the bill.

We expect touch screen analysis on what this GH84K was used for - Manasseh Azure to Paul
We expect touch screen analysis on what this GH84K was used for - Manasseh Azure to Paul We expect touch screen analysis on what this GH84K was used for - Manasseh Azure to Paul Pulse Ghana

Speaking as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company, Mr Paul Adom Otchere has earlier revealed that GH34,000 was spent on the Christmas trees and not GH84,000 as claimed by reports on social media.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

Interior of Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless (photos)

A look inside Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless

Police arrest 2 suspects over American Instagram model’s death

Police arrest 2 suspects over American Instagram model’s death