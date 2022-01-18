RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news

Ghana police responds to gunshot and machete deadly clash in Nima (WATCH)

Violence has broken in Nima with machete-wielding men who decided to face each other with their weapons.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, a group of irate men could be seen attacking each other's group in a life-threatening manner. Gunshots could also be heard fired amidst the chaos.

The incident is said to have occurred around Tuesday, 18th January Evening, across the streets of Nima. One man could be seen injured from the clash.

In a swift response, the Ghana Police Service has issued a statement about the violence. "Police Contained Nima Violence The Police strongly intervene in the Nima violence and brought the situation under control," the statement said.

According to the update shared on social media, Ghana Police adds that "meanwhile the suspected criminals are being pursued to face justice. Full details will be provided at an opportune time".

The exact cause of the chaos is not yet known. However, according to an eyewitness who tweeted via the account, @asmnkoaa, it was fight over "shisha" and three people have reportedly died from the chaos.

"People fighting in Nima is awkward I witness a guy on motorbike been butchered by someone with cutlass. Information I've gathered shows that they are fighting because of shisha. 3 innocent people have been allergedly dead. When will our Zongo people learn?" he tweeted.

See videos of the clash below.

