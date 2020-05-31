This comes after the country confirmed an additional 133 new cases as of May 31, 2020.
The number of recoveries has also risen to 2,841 while the death toll has risen to 36.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 5,507
Ashanti Region – 1,184
Western Region – 421
Central Region – 393
Eastern Region – 117
Volta Region – 71
Western North Region – 67
Northern Region – 37
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Bono East Region – 1
Ahafo Region - 0