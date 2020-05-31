This comes after the country confirmed an additional 133 new cases as of May 31, 2020.

The number of recoveries has also risen to 2,841 while the death toll has risen to 36.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 5,507

Ashanti Region – 1,184

Western Region – 421

Central Region – 393

Eastern Region – 117

Volta Region – 71

Western North Region – 67

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Bono East Region – 1

Ahafo Region - 0