According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), one more person has also succumbed, leaving the death toll at 36.

Per the report, the 36th death is of a 93-year-old man who reported to an Accra-based hospital with COVID-19-link symptoms.

He is reported to have underlying health conditions including hypertension.

“93-year-old male, a known hypertensive and also with prostate cancer was admitted in a hospital in Accra with a complaint of difficulty in breathing and cough. COVID-19 was suspected and patient isolated at the emergency room. COVID-19 samples were taken on 26th May 2020 and result then confirmed as positive,” the Ghana Health Service reported.

Five people, the GHS said, are currently in critical condition with two of them put on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 301 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 2,841.