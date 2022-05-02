“From this month onwards, may we be spared the excesses of personal or special assistants to top political appointees interfering with the day-to-day activities of civil servants, locking up the office of substantive directors, attending meetings on behalf of the institutions instead of the staff of the civil local government or the local government service.

“In some of the institutions, these personal assistants (take) the positions and virtually become the supervisors even though they have not received the requisite training and experience and are attending courses for serving officers,” he said this in a speech while commemorating May Day.

He, therefore, implored the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, to make public the individuals who have been appointed to such positions and their exact responsibilities.

“Would CLOGSAG be asking too much for the Chief of Staff to disclose the list of these special assistants and the scope of their assignments in general,” he asked.

CLOGSAG started a strike action on Thursday, April 21, 2022, after the government failed to pay the neutrality allowance as agreed in early this year.

The neutrality allowance is to ensure that civil and local government workers do not engage in partisan politics during their work.

The union believes strongly that it is justified to demand the government to pay the allowance.