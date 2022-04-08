GTIW: MESTI hails organizers of first-ever tech driven festival

The visit was intended to officially inform and update the ministry on far-reaching plans ahead of the week-long event scheduled tentatively for June.

The team consisted of executives from BlaqOrigin MMP (BOMMP) and Tech TV (TTV), 2pi real intelligence

as well as official event planners, Impact Concept and Solutions Africa (ICS Africa).

Pulse Ghana

GTIW it is the first ever premium world of technology event experience to first showcase and then promote excellence in mainstream technology solutions and innovations.

Tech leaders, Tech enthusiasts, Tech influencers, Tech professionals, Tech entrepreneurs, Tech Institutions, Innovators and Corporate organizations are amongst those set to be recognized.

While commending the effort of the team, Mr Afriyie believes that the GTIW will fit perfectly into the governments ten year plan to ensure Ghana ranks top amongst nations with extensive technological advancement.

