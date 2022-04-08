RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news

GTIW: MESTI hails organizers of first-ever tech driven festival

Authors:

Pulse Contributor

BlaqOrigin MMP Limited and Tech TV, the organizers of the Ghana Technology and Innovation Week (GTIW) and partners on Wednesday, April 6 paid a courtesy call to the Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the sector minister for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI).

GTIW: MESTI hails organizers of first-ever tech driven festival
GTIW: MESTI hails organizers of first-ever tech driven festival
GTIW: MESTI hails organizers of first-ever tech driven festival
GTIW: MESTI hails organizers of first-ever tech driven festival Pulse Ghana
Recommended articles

The visit was intended to officially inform and update the ministry on far-reaching plans ahead of the week-long event scheduled tentatively for June.

The team consisted of executives from BlaqOrigin MMP (BOMMP) and Tech TV (TTV), 2pi real intelligence

as well as official event planners, Impact Concept and Solutions Africa (ICS Africa).

GTIW: MESTI hails organizers of first-ever tech driven festival
GTIW: MESTI hails organizers of first-ever tech driven festival Pulse Ghana

GTIW it is the first ever premium world of technology event experience to first showcase and then promote excellence in mainstream technology solutions and innovations.

Tech leaders, Tech enthusiasts, Tech influencers, Tech professionals, Tech entrepreneurs, Tech Institutions, Innovators and Corporate organizations are amongst those set to be recognized.

While commending the effort of the team, Mr Afriyie believes that the GTIW will fit perfectly into the governments ten year plan to ensure Ghana ranks top amongst nations with extensive technological advancement.

GTIW: MESTI hails organizers of first-ever tech driven festival
GTIW: MESTI hails organizers of first-ever tech driven festival Pulse Ghana

He further assured of the support from his ministry towards the success of the festival.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shock as man pulls out gun after being confronted for careless driving (WATCH)

Man pulls out gun

It's sad if a man with big penis can't use it - Yemi Alade laments

Yemi Alade

Wife vanishes as husband butchers her secret lover to death after catching them in bed

File photo (Man holding machete)

Photos: 25-year-old man set to marry his 85-year-old lover

25-year-old man with 85-year-old lover