The gun men were said to have shot six persons, leaving the other three who are in critical condition at the Worawora Government Hospital.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting.

According to reports, the shooting occurred around 1 pm on Saturday.

Superintendent Samuel Aboagye of the Dambai Police Command who confirmed the incident however assured that the situation is under control.

“There has been a shooting incident in Katanga, in a particular area not the whole of Kananga, it is in a particular area, where certain people were targeted and they were shot and killed. As we speak, we were able to convey three people to Worawora Government Hospital and the extra three were brought. So, three people were injured. So far at the Worawora Government Hospital three have been confirmed dead. Three are still receiving treatment at the government hospital.”

The police say it has increased its presence at the crime scene as well as the entire Katanga township.