Cashlessbase.com, Prince’s online ponzi scheme which operates without licensing by the securities and exchange commission or any other regulatory body promises rates as high as 5% per week.

Prince, who was last seen around Mallam Junction, Accra, has also taken funds from unsuspecting victims under the guise of developing websites/softwares for them and failed to do so, essentially running away with their funds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Prince is entreated to report to the nearest police station or the Economic and Organized crime office.