  1. news

How well do you know your Ghanaian MPs? Take this quiz and find out

Evans Annang
Do you know the Member of Parliament in your constituency? Do you know for other constituencies as well? Test your knowledge with this quiz

Who is the MP for Dormaa West?

Kwaku Agyeman Manu
Halidu Ali Maiga
Kwame Danso
Halidu Ali Maiga Next question

Who is the MP for Okaikwei North?

Issah Fuseini
Yakubu Adams
Henry Quartey
Issah Fuseini Next question

Who is the MP for Ablekuma Central?

Ursula Owusu
Ebenezer Nartey
Halidu Ibrahim
Ebenezer Nartey Next question

Who is the MP for Abuakwa South?

J.B Danquah
Akwasi Frimpong
Samuel Atta Akyea
Samuel Atta Akyea Next question

Who is the MP for Tema East?

Carlos Ahenkorah
Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover
Ashie Odamtten
Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover Next question

Who is the MP for Tamale Central?

Haruna Iddrissu
Murtala Mohammed
Inusah Fuseini
Inusah Fuseini Next question

Who is the MP for Subin?

Eugene Boakye Antwi
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Isaac Owusu
Eugene Boakye Antwi Next question

Who is the MP for Ledzokuku?

Vincent Sowah Odotei
Dr. Bernard Oko Boye
Daniel Nii Adjei
Dr. Bernard Oko Boye Next question

Who is the MP for Ketu South?

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Fiifi Kwetey
David Quashigah
Fiifi Kwetey Next question

Who is the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon?

Lydia Alhassan
Boakye Agyarko
Collins Amakwah
Lydia Alhassan Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Evans Annang
Evans Annang More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh