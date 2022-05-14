I can help the honest taxi driver to buy a new car – Pastor Lawrence Tetteh

“I want to say that I am happy to support him in a way. If he is going to buy a new car, whatever he gets now we can help him the difference to get a good car. This is a moral story; these are things we need for Ghana. This is not somebody who wants to hash at the back of somebody’s expense and so I am happy to support him. I will support him financially,” he stated.

Few days ago, news broke on the internet about the benevolent act of a taxi driver, who returned a sum of GH₵8400 he found in his car back to its owner - a fishmonger.

After this, many people blessed him with kind words. Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, then donated GHC20,000 to the driver. VGMAs’ Artiste of the Year, KiDi, also donated GHC5,000 an amount to the driver including several other people.

Dr Tetteh, while in an interview on GTV, Friday, also suggested that the leaders of the country such as, the President and former heads of state must meet the driver to motivate him for what he did.

“Also, I want to recommend that the vice president should not just send a message, he should meet him physically and shake hands with him. President should shake hands with him, former presidents should shake hands with him. He should go to President Kufuor’s house; he should be hosted. These are the things he will take pictures with him and it will motivate others,” he added.