The Ghanaian business mogul dragged Mr Owusu Bempah, who is the director of communications at Ghana Gas Company Limited, to court over defamatory comments he shared about him whilst talking politics on UTV.

Mr Mahama won the case and secured a court order to empty Ernest Owusu Bempah’s account of Ghc310,000 but only Ghc107, 000 was found in his NIB account. According to new reports, Mahama has pardoned Owusu Bempah and invited him home for tea.

Head of Corporate Communication at Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah

In a report by MyNewsGh.com, Ernest Owusu Bempah has received and accepted an invitation “to come home for tea” from the CEO of Engineers and Planners.

Mr Mahama is said to have described Ernest Owusu Bempah as his “younger brother” therefore, inviting him to come home as a sign of forgiveness so as to build peace between them as well.

This comes after Owusu Bempah called Mr Mahama to plead for forgiveness after issuing an official apology letter as well to the heavyweight Ghanaian business tycoon who sued Owusu Bempah along with the Despite Group of Companies, operators of UTV for defaming him.

On March 3, 2018, the Ghana Gas Communication boss made a statement on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsoroma’ show that former President Mahama’s brother, Ibrahim is a thief.

However, in his apology letter, Mr Owusu Bempah said, “The statement which I made then, was made without any basis and was made without due regard to the hard-earned reputation of Mr Ibrahim Mahama and I ought not to have made same. That statement I made about Mr Ibrahim Mahama was not true then and is not true now and can never be true and that I have no reason to make the statement.”

Ernest Owusu Bempah

Mr Owusu Bempah further said, “Irrespective of how it happened, the facts remain that I should never have made such a statement of Mr Ibrahim Mahama. The statement was clearly derogatory and defamatory of the person and the enviable achievements of Mr Ibrahim Mahama. I sincerely regret making that statement about him.”