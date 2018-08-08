Pulse.com.gh logo
J.H Mensah goes home on August 17


The President said J.H. Mensah had mentored him and many members of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, as well as many Members of Parliament who entered the House in 1996.

  • Published:
Former Senior Minister and elder of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joseph Henry Mensah will be given a state burial on August 17.

The state burial is to honour him for his dedicated service to the nation.

This was disclosed by President Nana Akufo-Addo when a delegation from the bereaved family paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House yesterday.

READ ALSO: J.H Mensah was the best economist Ghana ever produced - Bawumia

“From the days of President Nkrumah through to Busia and eventually Presidents Rawlings and Kufuor, if there be anyone worthy of mention to have served his country well, then it is J. H. Mensah,” he said.

He described J.H. Mensah’s passing as “a huge loss to this nation” and assured the family that the late former Senior Minister would be given a fitting burial.

J.H Mensah died on August 12. He was 89.

