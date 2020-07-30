Seasoned Television Presenter Jay Foley hosted the event, which took place this morning at the Range Rover Showroom in the Grand Oyeeman Building, Accra.

A welcome address was given by The General Manager for Alliance motors Richard Akomah, who welcomed the press and invited guests to the press launch.

Land Rover 2020

Chairman General Kwame Sefa Kayi and Oil and gas entrepreneur Dr. Kofi Abban unveiled four of the cars, and led the media and several invited guests on a tour of the vehicles.

Sales Manager for Alliance Motors Peter Boateng, spoke to and answered questions from the media about the car’s specifications, numerous features and capabilities.

The Land Rover Defender offers a choice of five, six or 5+2 seating configurations, and its next generation Pivi Pro infotainment system is more intuitive and user-friendly.