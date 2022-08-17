Going to the SHS before going to the university offers you the chance to develop physically, and intellectually.

Pulse.com.gh lists 10 Ghanaian politicians and the high schools attended.

John Mahama

John Mahama is a product of both Achimota School and Ghana Secondary School, Tamale.

He completed his O'level education at Achimota School and his A'level education at Ghana Secondary School of Tamale in the Northern region.

He mostly prefers to be an alumnus of GHANASCO.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia was a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana until his nomination as the vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2008, standing alongside presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Bawumia is the twelfth of his father's 18 children and the second of his mother's five.

He attended the Sakasaka Primary school in Tamale and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975.

After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom where he studied banking and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB).

He was President of the Ghana United Nations Students' Association (GUNSA) in 1981. He took a First Class Honours Degree in Economics at Buckingham University in 1987.

From 1988 to 1990, Bawumia worked as a lecturer in Monetary Economics, and International Finance at the Emile Woolf College of Accountancy in London, England. He also served as an economist at the Research Department of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC, USA.

In June 2006, he was appointed by former President John Agyekum Kufuor as a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh

Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh was born on May 23, 1968. He attended Prempeh College, after which he studied Human Biology and Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Prior to Parliament, he was the CEO of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009 and a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003.

He was the Minister for Education and the current Minister of Energy.

John Agyekum Kufour

He served as President of Ghana from January 7, 2001, to January 7, 2008.

He was also Chairperson of the African Union from 2007 to 2008.

He started his primary and elementary school at the Kumasi Government School located in Asem built by Sir Gordon Guggisberg.

In 1951, he continued his primary education at Osei Tutu Boarding school (Osei Tutu Senior High School) 1951 to 1953.

At Prempeh College from 1954 to 1958, he schooled from Form 1 to Form 5.

He was a minister in Kofi Abrefa Busia's Progress Party government during Ghana's Progress Party in the Second Republic and a Popular Front Party opposition frontbencher during the Popular Front Party opposition frontbencher in the Third Republic.

In the Fourth Republic, Kufuor stood as the New Patriotic Party’s candidate at the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate in the 1996 election, and then led it to victory in 2000 and 2004.

Paa Kwesi Nduom

Papa Kwesi Nduom is a business consultant and politician.

He had his secondary education at St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast, where he obtained both the General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary and Advanced Levels("O" level and "A" levels).

He proceeded to the United States where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee in 1975.

He subsequently went on to pursue a Master's degree in Management (1977) and a Ph.D. (Service Delivery Systems) in 1982 at the same university.

John Dumelo

John Dumelo is a product of Achimota School.

He had his basic education at Christ the King School in Accra.

After SHS, he further studied Civil Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He contested in 'Mr. University' and won at KNUST. Later, he enrolled in GIMPA's School of Public Service and Governance.

In 2020, Dumelo contested the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Even though his entry into politics was unexpected, he had many Ghanaians endorse his candidacy and aspirations.

About 80 percent of politicians are old students of the Achimota school.

Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong is an alumnus of the Adisadel College in Cape Coast. Agyapong, many would say, embodies the exuberance and fearlessness typically associated with ADISCO boys.

Jerry John Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings is a former Ghanaian military leader and politician who ruled the country from 1981 to 2001 and is a product of Achimota School in Accra.

Alan John Kyerematen

Alan John Kyerematen is the current Minister for Trade and Industry in Ghana and has held the position from 2017 until the present.

He is a Ghanaian politician, corporate executive, diplomat, and international public servant specialising in global trade issues. Kyerematen was ambassador to the United States and later Minister of Trade, Industry, Private Sector Development (PSD) and the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI), under the President Kufuor-led NPP government.

Alan Kyerematen attended Adisadel College for his secondary education.

He attended the Achimota School afterward for his sixth form of education.

He proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon for a bachelor's degree in Economics.

Kyerematen also holds a law degree, LLB from the Ghana Law School at the same university where he qualified as a barrister-at-Law.

Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Owusu Afriyie Akoto is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was the Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency from 2009 to 2017.

He is currently a cabinet minister in the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and serves as the Minister of Food and Agriculture of Ghana since 2017.

Akoto had his secondary school education at Opoku Ware School, Kumasi.

He continued to the University of Ghana, Legon, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture.

He then studied at Cambridge University, where he obtained a Master of Science in agricultural economics.

Akoto earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree at Cambridge in 1985.