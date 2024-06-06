ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

10 key products that suffer whenever the Ghana cedi depreciates

Kojo Emmanuel

The depreciation of the Ghana cedi, like any currency, can have far-reaching implications on various sectors of the economy.

Ghana cedi
Ghana cedi

When the cedi weakens against major foreign currencies, the cost of imported goods and services rises, leading to inflationary pressures that affect both consumers and businesses.

Recommended articles

Here are ten key products that particularly suffer whenever the Ghana cedi depreciates:

  • Petroleum products:

Petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and lubricants, are heavily imported into Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

A depreciation of the cedi directly translates to higher costs for these essential fuels, impacting transportation costs and, consequently, the prices of goods and services across the board.

  • Automobiles:

The automobile market in Ghana relies significantly on imports, both for brand-new cars and used vehicles.

A weaker cedi increases the cost of importing these vehicles, making them less affordable for the average Ghanaian and leading to a decrease in sales and higher prices for buyers.

AMC Eagle
AMC Eagle The unique AMC Eagle merged the convenience of a compact sedan with the capabilities of a four-wheeler vehicle. At the time of its release in 1979, it was the only 4WD passenger car, and its off-road capabilities matched that of a Jeep or other smaller four-wheel drive automobile. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Electronics and home appliances:

Products such as televisions, refrigerators, mobile phones, and other electronics are mostly imported.

Depreciation of the cedi raises their import costs, which are then passed on to consumers, resulting in higher retail prices for these everyday essentials.

A modern fridge
A modern fridge Pulse Live Kenya
  • Medicines and medical equipment:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana imports a significant portion of its pharmaceutical products and medical equipment.

As the cedi loses value, the cost of these imports escalates, affecting the healthcare sector by increasing the prices of medications and treatment costs, which can strain the healthcare system and patients.

  • Construction materials:

Key construction materials such as cement, steel, and tiles are often imported.

A depreciating cedi makes these materials more expensive, leading to increased construction costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This impacts infrastructure development and the real estate market, driving up the cost of building homes and commercial properties.

Kumasi Cement Ghana, Unicem Cement and Safe Cement
Kumasi Cement Ghana, Unicem Cement and Safe Cement Pulse Ghana
  • Food and beverages:

While Ghana produces many of its own agricultural products, it still imports a considerable amount of food and beverages, including rice, wheat, sugar, and processed foods.

A weaker cedi raises the cost of these imports, contributing to food inflation and affecting food security.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Clothing and textiles:

The clothing and textile industry in Ghana imports a large share of its raw materials and finished products.

Depreciation of the cedi increases the cost of these imports, resulting in higher prices for clothing and textiles, which affects both consumers and retailers.

  • Educational materials:

Educational materials such as textbooks, computers, and other supplies are often imported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A depreciating cedi makes these materials more expensive, which can burden students, parents, and educational institutions, potentially affecting the quality of education.

  • Machinery and equipment:

Many sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and mining, depend on imported machinery and equipment.

When the cedi depreciates, the cost of these imports rises, which can hinder productivity and expansion efforts in these crucial sectors, slowing economic growth.

  • Cosmetics and personal care products:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana imports a variety of cosmetics and personal care products. As the cedi weakens, the cost of these imports rises, making everyday items like skincare products, perfumes, and toiletries more expensive for consumers, which can affect their standard of living.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Professor Ransford Gyampo

The scheme to jail Ato Forson at all costs is worrying - Prof Gyampo writes

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia calls for reintroduction of road tolls to boost road development

World Bank

World Bank greenlights $250M credit facility for Ghana

Police arrest 3 people for illegal firearm possession

Police arrest 3 people for illegal firearm possession at Ofaakor, near Kasoa