Here are ten key products that particularly suffer whenever the Ghana cedi depreciates:

Petroleum products:

Petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and lubricants, are heavily imported into Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

A depreciation of the cedi directly translates to higher costs for these essential fuels, impacting transportation costs and, consequently, the prices of goods and services across the board.

Automobiles:

The automobile market in Ghana relies significantly on imports, both for brand-new cars and used vehicles.

A weaker cedi increases the cost of importing these vehicles, making them less affordable for the average Ghanaian and leading to a decrease in sales and higher prices for buyers.

The unique AMC Eagle merged the convenience of a compact sedan with the capabilities of a four-wheeler vehicle. At the time of its release in 1979, it was the only 4WD passenger car, and its off-road capabilities matched that of a Jeep or other smaller four-wheel drive automobile. Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

Electronics and home appliances:

Products such as televisions, refrigerators, mobile phones, and other electronics are mostly imported.

Depreciation of the cedi raises their import costs, which are then passed on to consumers, resulting in higher retail prices for these everyday essentials.

Pulse Live Kenya

Medicines and medical equipment:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana imports a significant portion of its pharmaceutical products and medical equipment.

As the cedi loses value, the cost of these imports escalates, affecting the healthcare sector by increasing the prices of medications and treatment costs, which can strain the healthcare system and patients.

Construction materials:

Key construction materials such as cement, steel, and tiles are often imported.

A depreciating cedi makes these materials more expensive, leading to increased construction costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This impacts infrastructure development and the real estate market, driving up the cost of building homes and commercial properties.

Pulse Ghana

Food and beverages:

While Ghana produces many of its own agricultural products, it still imports a considerable amount of food and beverages, including rice, wheat, sugar, and processed foods.

A weaker cedi raises the cost of these imports, contributing to food inflation and affecting food security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clothing and textiles:

The clothing and textile industry in Ghana imports a large share of its raw materials and finished products.

Depreciation of the cedi increases the cost of these imports, resulting in higher prices for clothing and textiles, which affects both consumers and retailers.

Educational materials:

Educational materials such as textbooks, computers, and other supplies are often imported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A depreciating cedi makes these materials more expensive, which can burden students, parents, and educational institutions, potentially affecting the quality of education.

Machinery and equipment:

Many sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and mining, depend on imported machinery and equipment.

When the cedi depreciates, the cost of these imports rises, which can hinder productivity and expansion efforts in these crucial sectors, slowing economic growth.

Cosmetics and personal care products:

ADVERTISEMENT