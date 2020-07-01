The accident is said to have happened on Monday, June 29, 2020, around 9:30 pm.

The Obuasi MTTD commander, DSP Joseph Okrah, said six people including the driver of the Ford bus died on the spot while four others who were rushed to the AGA Hospital died on arrival.

He said "Let me use this opportunity to advise road users especially drivers, we’re in the rainy season and breaks generally are ineffective due to the slippery nature of the roads so my advice to the drivers is that they should be extra careful when they are driving. They should avoid speeding, unnecessary overtaking, drunk driving, and anything that has the potential to cause a road accident so that lives will be saved."

Police are withholding the names of the deceased until their relatives have been notified.