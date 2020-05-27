10 quizzes for anyone who knows constituencies in Ghana
Do you know where all the constituencies in Ghana are? Take a quiz to rate yourself.
In which region in Ghana can you find the constituency Afigya Kwabre North?
Bono Region
Ashanti Region
Ahafo Region
Northern Region
Ashanti Region Next question
In which region in Ghana can you find the constituency Awutu-Senya East?
Central Region
Ashanti Region
Western North Region
Oti Region
Central Region Next question
In which region in Ghana can you find the constituency Mion?
Upper East Region
Upper West Region
North East Region
Northern Region
Northern Region Next question
In which region in Ghana can you find the constituency Biakoye?
Volta Region
Savannah Region
Greater Accra Region
Oti Region
Oti Region Next question
In which region in Ghana can you find the constituency Bole Bamboi?
Northern Region
Savannah Region
North East Region
Upper East Region
Savannah Region Next question
In which region in Ghana can you find the constituency Bawku Central?
Upper East Region
Upper West Region
Savannah Region
Northern Region
Upper East Region Next question
In which region in Ghana can you find the constituency Zebilla?
Upper West Region
Upper East Region
Northern Region
Oti Region
Upper East Region Next question
In which region in Ghana can you find the constituency Shama?
Greater Accra Region
Western Region
Central Region
Western North Region
Western Region Next question
In which region in Ghana can you find the constituency Juabeso?
Western Region
Central Region
Western North Region
Eastern Region
Western North Region Next question
In which region in Ghana can you find the constituency Adaklu?
Oti Region
Volta Region
Bono East Region
Ahafo Region
Volta Region Next question
You need to take some lessons
Take a quick lesson and come back for a better results
Care to go for a 10/10? You got this!
Do you want to be president? Because it feels like you've been campaigning in these constituencies. You can be president of Ghana you know.
