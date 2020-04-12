The Ghana Health Service on Sunday, April 12, 2020, announced that a total of 566 COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far from the last figure of 408.

The development also now increases the number of regions affected by COVID-19 to 10 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.

The new additions are the Volta and Western regions.

The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the highest number of cases followed by the Ashanti and Eastern region.

The Northern Region follows before the Volta Region.