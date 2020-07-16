This was disclosed by the Ahafo Regional Director of Health Services, Boakye Boateng in an interview on Accra based Citi FM.

“In the Ahafo Region, we have 24 of our staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are in isolation, one of them has recovered. For the students too, we have ten of our students, eight of them are in self-isolation, one has been discharged.”

“Currently, contact tracing is ongoing to ensure that we get all of them for testing. Gradually, people are getting used to COVID-19. They seem to have relaxed some of the instructions we have given them.”

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

“We have to work in terms of risk communication and social mobilisation. We have to let them know COVID-19 is real and since there is no vaccine for it, they have to abide by the safety protocols.”

Meanwhile, 62 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in seven Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra Region since the reopening of schools.