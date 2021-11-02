100 suspected criminals and prostitutes arrested in Kasoa

In a report by Accra based Starr FM, the police said the suspects were in the nightclubs smoking and performing lewd acts on women with bottles and their fingers.

The Deputy Central Regional Police Commander ACP Oduro Amaning revealed that the situation was terrible and degrading with young men “fingering women, inserting bottles in their vagina and smoking Indian hemp.”

Pulse Ghana

ACP Oduro Amaning also entreated parents to monitor the activities of their female children and also search their bags before going out to reduce the level of deviant behaviour ongoing in the country.