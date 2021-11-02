The operation was conducted in three separate night clubs at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.
100 suspected criminals and prostitutes arrested in Kasoa
The Central Regional Police Command has arrested about hundred (100) suspected criminals and prostitutes in Kasoa.
In a report by Accra based Starr FM, the police said the suspects were in the nightclubs smoking and performing lewd acts on women with bottles and their fingers.
The Deputy Central Regional Police Commander ACP Oduro Amaning revealed that the situation was terrible and degrading with young men “fingering women, inserting bottles in their vagina and smoking Indian hemp.”
ACP Oduro Amaning also entreated parents to monitor the activities of their female children and also search their bags before going out to reduce the level of deviant behaviour ongoing in the country.
The suspects have been taken to the Kasoa Police station awaiting to be processed for court.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh