RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

100 suspected criminals and prostitutes arrested in Kasoa

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested about hundred (100) suspected criminals and prostitutes in Kasoa.

Suspected criminals in Kasoa
Suspected criminals in Kasoa

The operation was conducted in three separate night clubs at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.

Recommended articles

In a report by Accra based Starr FM, the police said the suspects were in the nightclubs smoking and performing lewd acts on women with bottles and their fingers.

The Deputy Central Regional Police Commander ACP Oduro Amaning revealed that the situation was terrible and degrading with young men “fingering women, inserting bottles in their vagina and smoking Indian hemp.”

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare
Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare Pulse Ghana

ACP Oduro Amaning also entreated parents to monitor the activities of their female children and also search their bags before going out to reduce the level of deviant behaviour ongoing in the country.

The suspects have been taken to the Kasoa Police station awaiting to be processed for court.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

He promised to send me abroad if I conceal our sexual activities – NDC guru’s daughter tells court

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood

Tattoos, double piercing, scars and stretch marks - Immigration applicants are being disqualified for these factors

GIS-recruitment

Archbishop of Canterbury gravely concerned by Ghana's proposed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby expressed deep concern about the stress for the Anglican Communion by changing the definition of marriage in the canons so that any reference to marriage as between a man and a woman is removed.

Fake lawyer busted in court during murder trial

Kyei Baffour, fake lawyer