According to him, government is gradually addressing the issue of employment through the initiative.

He said some 59,000 teachers have also been given jobs since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed office.

The President made the statement during an interaction with the Ghanaian Diaspora in Accra.

He added that his government has also offered job opportunities to graduate nurses and midwives.

“In addressing the issues of unemployment, we have through the Nation Builders Corps initiative, put 100,000 graduates to work,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“Tens and tens of thousands of Nurses and midwives who had graduated between 2012 and 2016 and were sitting at home, twigging their farms are being employed and some 59,000 teachers have been given jobs since I came into office in 2017.”

About a 100,000 unemployed youth were recruited last October to serve in various state institutions as part of the NABCO initiative for a period of three years.

The policy is aimed at providing jobs for the teeming tertiary graduates who are struggling to find jobs.

The modules under the initiative include Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.