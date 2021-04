The police in a statement said on 13/04/2021 at about 1930 hours, the "suspect driver", who is "yet to be identified", was in charge of a DAF tipper truck with registration number NR 578 F, loaded with sand and traveling from Yapei to Tamale "while driver Akonsi Sumaila, now-deceased, was in charge of Toyota minibus with registration number AS 2872-20 with about 18 persons on board traveling from Tamale to Kumasi."