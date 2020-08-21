The foreigners, mainly 12 Burkinabe and 3 Nigeriens were intercepted at the Hamile District Assembly Barrier while on board a passenger bus with registration number GN-2357-10.

The regional command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) said the migrants who are Burkina Faso and Niger nationals aged between 2 and 53 were picked up for entering the country at a time the borders have been closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were screened by the Port Health Personnel and then handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Ghana Immigration Service in the Upper West Region, Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu, said "preliminary investigations revealed that the migrants sneaked into Ghana through unapproved routes."

He said "Our position and determination on prohibited migration have not and will not change. With the collaboration of the border residents, we’re more than prepared to stop irregular migration into Ghana. Indeed, it’s not going to be easy but we’re leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that undocumented migration is stopped."

"Beyond the closure of our territorial borders, the status quo on irregular, undocumented, and prohibited migration into Ghana remains enforced.

"We, therefore, urge everyone to collaborate with Ghana Immigration Service and all other agencies to end cross border crimes. To those who are complicit in the acts of irregular migration, you'll be dealt with ruthlessly when caught. The time to stop engaging in all forms of cross border crimes is now," he added.