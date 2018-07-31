Pulse.com.gh logo
12 ‘fraud boys’ arrested over GHc326m bank transfer


The suspects were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, following an alert from the bank.

File Photo play

File Photo

The Ghana Police has arrested 12 suspected cyber fraudsters who attempted to electronically transfer a whopping GHC326 million from the vault of Universal Merchant Bank (UMB).

READ ALSO: Doctors Strike: Gov't to meet Ghana Medical Association over impending strike

Eleven out of the 12 suspected fraudsters were last Friday remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit court.

The group, which is made up of both Ghanaian and Nigerian young men, electronically transferred the GHc326 million into the internal operational accounts of UMB and subsequently credited to the accounts of certain customers.

The security breaches were, however, detected by the bank, who reported the case to the Financial Forensics Unit of the CID.

The CID subsequently dispatched personnel to all branches of the bank to arrest persons who will visit to withdraw money from some identified accounts credited with the transferred money.

This operation led to the arrest of six persons, whiles another six were also later nabbed in connection with the crime.

The bank also flagged the said accounts after it was discovered that the accounts that the monies were credited to were all single-purpose accounts opened to receive the stolen money.

READ ALSO: Murder Trial: Obengfo doctor granted bail

The Finderonline.com reports that about GH¢1 million of the money had already been withdrawn from some of the accounts through Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates using internationally accepted credit cards, even before the case was reported to the Police.

The suspects are expected to reappear in court on August 9, 2018 to assist police conduct further investigations into the financial crime.

