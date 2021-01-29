In less than 24 hours, 625 persons have been infected with the virus bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 63,883.
According to the Ghana Health Service the new deaths brings the death toll to 390 and active cases is now 3,940.
It said a total of 59,553 recoveries and discharges have been recorded.
The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions lead the chart with 37,117 and 11,895 cases respectively.
Below is the Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 37,117
Ashanti Region - 11,895
Western Region - 3,392
Eastern Region - 2,779
Central Region - 2,245
Volta Region - 896
Bono East Region - 806
Western North Region - 695
Northern Region - 672
Bono Region - 654
Upper East Region - 577
Ahafo Region - 539
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 186
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25