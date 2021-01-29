In less than 24 hours, 625 persons have been infected with the virus bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 63,883.

According to the Ghana Health Service the new deaths brings the death toll to 390 and active cases is now 3,940.

It said a total of 59,553 recoveries and discharges have been recorded.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions lead the chart with 37,117 and 11,895 cases respectively.

COVID-19 numbers

Below is the Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 37,117

Ashanti Region - 11,895

Western Region - 3,392

Eastern Region - 2,779

Central Region - 2,245

Volta Region - 896

Bono East Region - 806

Western North Region - 695

Northern Region - 672

Bono Region - 654

Upper East Region - 577

Ahafo Region - 539

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 186

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 25