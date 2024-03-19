14 passengers rescued after Ghana Airforce helicopter's force landing (video)

The helicopter's descent into a bush near the Bonsokrom community sent shockwaves among residents, prompting immediate concern. However, despite the alarming nature of the force landing, reports affirm that all occupants, including crew members, have been successfully rescued by Air Force personnel.

The specifics regarding the flight's origin and intended destination remain shrouded in uncertainty. It is yet to be determined whether the helicopter was returning from offshore locations to Takoradi or was traversing from Takoradi to Accra when the incident occurred.

This unforeseen incident has sparked inquiries into the circumstances leading to the crash.

Concerns over the safety protocols and maintenance standards of air travel infrastructure are likely to be raised in the aftermath of this event.