Anthony Gada, from Sekondi-Takoradi, is alleged to have defiled the girl, an orphan, on several occasions.

He is reported to have been arrested by the Police on Friday, June 21,hut he was released the next day after he allegedly bribed the police, according to 3news.

The victim has been staying with the auntie and her husband for two and half years now.

According to 3news, the alleged defilement did not come to light until the victim fell ill and taken to the Spring Clinic at Ntankoful last Friday, June 21 for medical attention.

Medical examination on the girl reveals she had been defiled and has contracted multiple infections, the report added.

She mentioned Goda's name during interrogation as the one who has been defiling her.

Doctors at the Spring Clinic at Ntankoful reported the matter to the police, leading to Goda's arrest.

He was later released by the police on the excuse that there was no medical report to back the defilement claim.