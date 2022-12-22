ADVERTISEMENT
15 Court of Appeal judges nominated approved

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has approved the nominations of 15 new justices to the Court of Appeal.

The approval of the nominees followed a recommendation by the Judicial Council for their elevation to the bench.

They are Justice Ackah Boafo, Justice Asare-Botwe, Justice Alex Owusu-Ofori, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, Justice Jerome Noble-Nkrumah, Justice Mrs. Gifty Agyei Addo, Justice Samuel Obeng-Diawuo and Justice Mrs. Hafisata Amaleboba.

The rest are Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie, Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, Justice Stephen Oppong, Patrick Kwamina Baiden, Christopher Archer, Prof. Mrs. Olivia Anku-Trede, and Dr. Ernest Owusu-Depaah.

The new Justices will be sworn in by Nana Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

