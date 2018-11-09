Pulse.com.gh logo
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA

The Metropolis generates about 1,500 tons of waste per day, with the vicinity around “Aboabo Station”, a slum suburb, being the largest producer of between two to three hundred tons.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has stated that fifteen percent of residents in the city engage in open defecation.

Prosper Kotoka, Director in-charge of the Waste Management Department of the Metropolitan Assembly, said on 50 per cent of the more than two million people in the metropolis had access to household toilets.

He also stated that the Kumasi Metropolis has only thirty-five percent of its public toilet requirement.

Mr. Kotoka said these when the Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, called on the Assembly in Kumasi.

Mr. Kotoka hinted that plans were underway to rehabilitate the ‘haul’ road, linking the Oti landfill site to address the current operational lapses in relation to the transporting of refuse to the area.

 

The Assembly, he said, was overburdened with the operational cost of managing waste disposal.

The Minister advised the Assembly to work with the residents in finding a lasting solution to the problem.

“The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) should engage landlords and convince them to provide household toilets for their tenants,” she stated, stressing that rooms meant for such purposes ought not to be turned into other things.

