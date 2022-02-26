RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

15% transport fares increment effective today, February 26

Berlinda Entsie

The fifteen percent transport fares increment is effective today, February 26, 2022, across the country.

Transport fares increased

According to the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), the increment is in line with the administrative arrangement on public transport fares and in consideration of the plight of drivers, commuters and the general public.

It also cited current trends on the international market and their impact on domestic fuel.

Although transport unions wanted a 30 percent upward adjustment, after a meeting with stakeholders on Monday, 21 February 2022, the operators agreed to a 15 percent increment.

This new adjustment has been met with several complaints from the public who are already aggrieved over the economic hardship in the country.

Speaking to JoyNews, General Secretary of the Council, Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, said despite the public outcry over the adjustment, their decision remains the same.

“It’s unfortunate we have some people going around on social media and national media saying they are not going to go by that and will not adjust to our percentage increase but I think it will be quite unfair and unprofessional to do that…as we indicated earlier on, the 15 percent increase in transport fares remains unchanged,” he said.

The public is, therefore, to accept the new fares and work with them.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

