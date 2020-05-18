He said these patients are waiting for their second tests to pronounce them negative of the virus and they will be discharged.

The former Director-General of Ghana Health Service said the Covid-19 recoveries recorded on Friday and Saturday were just a tip of the iceberg as more good news is in the offing.

“If you are isolated for two weeks and you pass your two negative tests we discharge you to go home and pronounce you as recovered. If you remember, people were complaining about our rate being very low but now we thank God that our recovery rate has gone up over 1,000."

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

"We still have about 1,500 more patients who are awaiting their second tests so we can declare them as recovered. I have the confidence that over 1,000 people will recover soon,” he said.

Ghana currently has 5,735 confirmed cases and 1,754 recoveries with 29 deaths according to latest update.

Last Friday, May 15, 2020, Ghana recorded some1,460 recoveries from an initial figure of 670; raising eyebrow with Mahama aide questioning the figures.