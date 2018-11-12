Pulse.com.gh logo

1500 pieces of ammunition seized by police in Bimbilla

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Northern Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. Mohammed Yusif Tanko said the ammunitions were concealed in a sack and tied to a motorcycle.

  


The Police Command in Bimbilla seized 1500 pieces of ammunitions near Chichagi in the Nanumba South District in the Northern Region on Sunday.

The ammunitions, reports say, were transferred to the region via the Oti River.

Seized ammunitions play

Seized ammunitions

(Graphic Online)

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that, the suspect was crossing the Oti River with the items and when the operators of the boat insisted on checking the content the suspect upon sensing danger bolted and left the items behind.

 

He said investigations are ongoing and that "the police have also intensified patrols on all major highways and borders to ensure that people do not transport dangerous weapons into the region especially in the wake of the recent clashes at Nakpachei near Yendi."


