16 chiefs petition Akufo-Addo to sack minister over assassination attempts on paramount chief

The chiefs said in the petition that the numerous attacks on the life of the traditional leader were characterized by assaults and the use of offensive weapons.

They further alleged that the Regional Security Council has failed to either investigate the eight (8) separate assassination attempts of the paramount chief or give him the needed protection.

Read portions of the petition below as quoted by starrfm.com.gh:

“We would like to bring to your notice that it is alleged that the Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Richard Ebbah Obeng supports the perpetrators’ assaults on the Omanhene and his palace. The alleged involvement of the Western North Regional Minister, in the ongoing attack on the palace, is now an open secret in Enchi. It is hard to believe that the Regional Minister who is an indigene of Aowin and the Head of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), to date has been silent and unconcerned about the unrest and insecurity in Enchi and Aowin in general. To confirm this, he has not even paid a visit to the palace nor has he even sent a sympathetic message to the Omanhene and the people of Aowin in spite of his numerous visits to Enchi. The chiefs and community leaders, which comprise former MPs and church leaders, are appalled by the actions and inactions of the Regional Minister, especially about his inexplicable silence despite the countless courtesy calls paid on him before and after the tragic incidents.

“We are reliably informed that Ellis Famieh Duncan, Mannah Kofi Nzoleh, Nana Kwame Nkansah II (a.k.a Louis Yamoah), Bernard Amoaka Mussey, Acquay Nortey and Opayin Ayepa Bullu who are the kingpins and the prime perpetrators of these incidents have been invited by the Regional Police Command, Sefwi Wiawso and granted bail after their statements have been taken on that same day. All these matters were engineered by the Regional Minister, Hon. Richard Ebbah Obeng .On May 2022, we did a follow-up about the matter of the stolen funds from the Aowin Traditional Council’s bank account undertaken by Nana Kwame Nkansah II, Nana Kojo Sekantia II and others including an injunction on the Aowin Traditional Council. We were, however, invited to the Regional Police Command and were told that the Regional Minister had intervened and wanted to settle the disputes among Nananom. Since then, no efforts have been made to deal with this matter.

“Considering the numerous attacks on the Omanhene and the palace, we would therefore like to appeal to your office to help launch a thorough investigation into the various assassination attacks on the Omanhene and the death of the four (4) people and also to provide adequate security for the protection of the life of the Omanhene.

“We also appeal to you, Mr President, to investigate the inactive and odd behaviour of the Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Richard Obeng Rocky. We see him as a Regional Minister who does not see Aowin as part of his jurisdiction and therefore does not work in the interest, development and peace of the Aowin Municipality.”