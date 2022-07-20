RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

16 injured in accident on Tamale-Yendi road

Kojo Emmanuel

16 passengers including two children have been involved in an accident at Kpalkori on the Tamale-Yendi road in the Northern Region.

Accident

The accident involving a Tamale bound Metro Mass Transit bus occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The 16 injured are currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching hospital while 10 others, who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

The passengers said the driver of the bus which had about 67 passengers onboard, at the time of the incident is reported to have lost control of the vehicle after he fell asleep behind the steering wheel.

The bus subsequently crashed into a bridge, somersaulting into a ditch at Kpalkori on the Yendi-Tamale road.

Kojo Emmanuel

