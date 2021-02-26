The accident involved two Kia Grandbird buses with registration number GT 5629-19 and a VIP bus with registration number GE 5510-15.

The dead, which included the driver and mate of the VIP bus, were made up of 13 males and three females.

Several others are also said to have sustained varied injuries when the incident occurred.

The police said upon reaching a section of the highway at Akyem Asafo, the VIP bus driver encountered another Kia Grandbird bus that was heading towards Kumasi that had undertaken a wrongful overtaking.

The VIP bus in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision veered off the road but the oncoming bus that had undertaken the wrongful overtaking could not anticipate the action of the VIP bus, also veered off the road, and subsequently collided with the VIP bus.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital while the bodies of the deceased deposited at the morgue.

