16 suspects arrested by the police over Asaman Tamfoe shooting

Evans Annang

The Ghana Police Service have nabbed sixteen (16) suspects in connection with a shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region.

Asaman-Tamfoe-arrest
Asaman-Tamfoe-arrest

A statement issued by the Police said one pump action gun, two excavators, two water pumps, and a battery were retrieved.

“Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects and retrieve any other weapons in their possession.

“The Police have also seen a viral video on the incident which is being reviewed as part of the investigation,” police said.

The incident occurred between some persons believed to be illegal miners and a community anti-galamsey taskforce on 29th September, 2022.

The Chief of Kyebi-Apapam Osabarima Apagya Ofori IV and others have were injured in the violent clash.

Osabarima Okogyeaman Apagya Ofori IV head of Okyeman Environmental taskforce in a joint operation with the Kibi Divisional Police Command invaded illegal mining sites in Asamang Tamfoe community but were resisted leading to a violent clash.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare
Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Pulse Ghana

The Chief was struck in the head by a flying stone and was rushed to Kibi Government Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The joint operation team managed to arrest 24 suspected illegal miners.

However, others managed to escape.

The joint team led by the Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Magnus Reindorf Sam retrieved a pump action gun, 2 excavators, 2 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, and 2 pumping machines.

