16-year-old diagnosed with chronic osteomolitis appeals for funds to undergo treatment

A 16-year-old, Desmond Ata Odum, was diagnosed with the disease AML-Severe Anaemia Immune- suppression, chronic osteomolitis on the 15th May 2021.
He’s in a critical condition now and went through a surgery on 26th May,2021 to remove a developing boil from his head.
He has been on admission at the Medical Ward at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and still undergoing treatment.
The Doctors are working round the clock to get him the needed treatment. The medical team attending to him are doing a phenomenal job.
Because of his critical condition he needs blood transfusion, pain management and others, but the family has already bear a lot of financial cost and they are drained.
JaneSarf Dev.Org. (NGO) have supported in the little way possible but Desmond still needs help.
We are therefore pleading on behalf of Desmond for support from well-meaning Ghanaians to help him get treatment.
Please lend a hand to help this little boy get another chance at life. Total cost of his treatment ,surgery and so on is Ghc9,620.00 (Nine thousand six hundred and twenty Ghana cedis).
No amount is too small. Your GHc1 would go a long way to support treatment for Desmond Ata Odum and may help him get his life back.
Kindly send your donations to the details below:
1. Vodafone Cash
Vodafone Cash no.:0505467469
Reference: Mr Odum
Account Name : JANESARF DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION LBG
2. Bank
Bank Name: Ecobank Ghana Limited
Accnt #:1441002392912
Branch: NEW ABEKA BRANCH
Short Code: 130101
Swift Code: ECOCGHAC
For any further information, kindly contact JaneSarf Development Organization on any of the following numbers 0302918209, 0500048391, 0500048393.
