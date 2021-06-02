16-year-old diagnosed with chronic osteomolitis appeals for funds to undergo treatment

He has been on admission at the Medical Ward at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and still undergoing treatment.

The Doctors are working round the clock to get him the needed treatment. The medical team attending to him are doing a phenomenal job.

Because of his critical condition he needs blood transfusion, pain management and others, but the family has already bear a lot of financial cost and they are drained.

JaneSarf Dev.Org. (NGO) have supported in the little way possible but Desmond still needs help.

We are therefore pleading on behalf of Desmond for support from well-meaning Ghanaians to help him get treatment.

Please lend a hand to help this little boy get another chance at life. Total cost of his treatment ,surgery and so on is Ghc9,620.00 (Nine thousand six hundred and twenty Ghana cedis).

No amount is too small. Your GHc1 would go a long way to support treatment for Desmond Ata Odum and may help him get his life back.

Kindly send your donations to the details below:

1. Vodafone Cash

Vodafone Cash no.:0505467469

Reference: Mr Odum

Account Name : JANESARF DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION LBG

2. Bank

Bank Name: Ecobank Ghana Limited

Accnt #:1441002392912

Branch: NEW ABEKA BRANCH

Short Code: 130101

Swift Code: ECOCGHAC