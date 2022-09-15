1,641 Chinese 'galamseyers' repatriated between 2009 and 2022 — Immigration

According to the data, 1,018 were repatriated between 2009 and 2016.

It showed that nine Chinese nationals were repatriated in 2009, 43 in 2010, none in 2011, 130 in 2012, 713 in 2013, and 74 in 2014.

In 2015, 21 were repatriated and 28 were repatriated in 2016 bringing the total number to 1018.

In 2017, 36 were repatriated followed by 160 in 2018, 376 in 2019, 28 in 2020, 11 in 2021, and 22 by August 2022 to bring the total in this period to 623.

In all, a total of 3,800 are said to be voluntary repatriations in the period between 2009 and 2013.; 2017-36; 2018-160; 2019-376; 2020-28; 2021-11 and 2022-12.

Earlier, former President John Mahama questioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's inability to show leadership in the fight against galamsey particularly the Chinese.

Despite the good bilateral relations between Ghana and China, the government must ensure that illegalities committed by Chinese nationals engaging in galamsey must not go unpunished.

"When I was President, we valued the relations with China. But if you are Ghanaian and you go to China and engaged in any illegality, they do not say because of the good relations they will let you go scot-free. You will face the full rigours of the law in China," Mahama said on TV3.

He disclosed that during his tenure, he deported about 5,000 Chinese nationals engaged in galamsey.